John D. Lurvey, Jr., 72

John D. Lurvey Jr. of Chadron passed away Friday, May 12 at his home.

He was born December 30, 1944 in Alliance to John Sr. and Loreen Lurvey. He attended K-12 in Alliance and played football and participated in track during high school. After graduating, he spent two years at Kearney State College before transferring to Chadron State where he eventually earned a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and a Master’s in Education.

He spent time at Ft. Riley, KS, in the army working as a legal clerk and had a brief stint overseas with the First Infantry Division in Germany during the Vietnam War.

He taught Oral Communication and Theatre at Chadron State College for 30 years before retiring in 2007. During this time, he was also involved with various theatre productions at the Post Playhouse in Ft. Robinson.

With his generous spirit, he was affiliated with many organizations including the Lions Club, the Shriners’ and the Elks. He was an avid outdoorsman and could often be found camping, fishing or hunting when he wasn’t perched in his favorite chair watching the Jets and the Huskers on television.

He is survived by his daughter, Adrienne Lurvey, of Lincoln; his sisters, Betty Sup, of Omaha and Debra Allison, of Kansas City, KS; six nieces, one nephew, four great-nephews, two great-nieces, numerous cousins and many lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Georgia Ernst, of Denver, CO, and his infant son, John Delos Lurvey III.

