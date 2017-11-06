John Allen Dafney, 58 passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at his home in

Fort Collins, Colorado.

John was born April 7, 1959 in Alliance, NE, the youngest of 5 children to Nick and

Leila (Hawley) Dafney.

As a youth John enjoyed baseball, wrestling and was an active member and officer in

Demolay. John graduated from Alliance High School in 1977. After his high school

graduation, John attended the University of Wyoming and Colorado State

University where he studied Criminal Justice.

John worked for a legal fir for a brief time before his health deteriorated and

prevented hi from pursuing his career.

John enjoyed his family and friends, and was always up for a lively discussion on

current events and social issues. He had a fun-loving personality and independent

spirit. His desire to put a smile on the faces around hi was infectious.

Preceding John in death were his parents, brother-in-law and great nephew.

Survivors include his brother Mike (Helen) Dafney of Alliance, NE; sisters Marina

Garner of Hyannis, NE; Janice (Kevin) O’Connor of Alliance, NE; and Judith (Jerry)

Toler of Siloam Springs, AR; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 11 at 10:00am at St. Matthew’s

Episcopal Church with Father Coke McClure officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to St. Matthews

Episcopal Church, the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive #900,

Arlington, VA 22202 or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings

Hwy N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.