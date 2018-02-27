Joe Collins Named Box Butte Co. Teacher Of The Month



It’s been a real treat going into different schools in our listening area, checking out the different classroom’s and celebrating amazing teachers, and our Box Butte County January Teacher of the month was no different! We traveled to Hemingford to celebrate a teacher who has been a member of the Hemingford Public School System for nearly 10 years, Joe Collins.

Joe was nominated multiple times and, in the nominations, he was referred to as a role model in how he presents himself to his students and to community. Joe not only teaches at Hemingford, he also coaches boys’ basketball and is the Golf Coach. He puts everything he’s got into his teaching and coaching going above and beyond to help the students and athletes for Hemingford High School. Not only is Joe very active in the Hemingford School System, Joe is an attentive father to 3 wonderful children and has overcome many personal obstacles in his life. Lisa Haas from Hemingford Public Schools stated, “Joe is a compassionate man who cares so much about his family, his students and the community.”

Our team was very honored to celebrate Joe Collins as the January teacher of the month with gifts from our sponsors and cookies for the class. “Joe may have been a little taken off guard with the recognition, but I feel was very humbled to receive the award”, says Olivia Hasenauer, General Manager. He is a man who works hard for his students in both the classroom and on the basketball court or golf course and certainly doesn’t do it for the recognition, but does it because he loves what he does and loves impacting students. Joe stated, “it’s nice to have students from previous years come back and tell me what they learned from me.” It’s important to recognize teachers and faculty for helping guide their students in the right direction and help teach them the skills they need to be productive young adults. If you’d like to nominate a teacher or faculty member of your school, there’s still time and we’re always taking nominations by going online to the Panhandle Post click on teacher of the month under the contest tab.