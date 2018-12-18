Jocelyn Gerth, Alliance teacher of the month

Eagle Radio’s Mikala Toedtli and Kalin Krohe traveled to the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran School recently for the November teacher of the month.



The November teacher of the month goes to Jocelyn Gerth. Mrs. Gerth is the kindergarten teacher, and has been teaching in the Alliance Public Schools for twenty-five years.

The nomination stated, “I had observed Mrs. Gerth’s teaching a number of years ago when I was at Chadron State College. At the time, she had special education classes. She was great to see and had insights that I did not think about. My daughter has her this year for kindergarten and comes home with stories Mrs. Gerth has told them in the class. My daughter says she explains things in a fun way, teaches them songs to help them learn numbers, and lets the students sing and dance.”

The class was excited to receive cookies from Great Western Bank in Alliance and a Dairy Queen treat certificate. Mrs. Gerth received some gifts from our local business sponsors including items from our Title Sponsor of the Alliance Area Teacher of the Month, Total Reflections Salon in Alliance.

If you would like to nominate a teacher or faculty member who you feel is outstanding, please nominate them for our Teacher of the month under the contest tab on Panhandle Post. It's important to recognize teachers for all they do for our students to help them learn and grow.

