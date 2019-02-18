JoAnne Norman, 87

A Celebration for the life of JoAnne Norman of Whitney, Nebraska will be held on Friday,

February 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church in Whitney with Pastor Tim

McCrary officiating. Inurnment and scattering of her ashes by the family will take place at a

later date.

JoAnne Marie Norman was born on May 23, 1931 in Alpena, South Dakota. She was the

youngest of four children born to Everett and Fannie McWilliams. She departed this life

peacefully at her home south of Whitney, Nebraska on February 14, 2019 at the age of 87.

JoAnne lived with her family in South Dakota and Kansas before moving to Crawford, Nebraska

in 1942. There she would go on to graduate from Crawford High School. In November of 1948,

she met the love of her life, Jacque Harry Norman, at a basketball game with the couple’s first

date not being planned on Valentine’s Day of 1949. Jacque was late, but she showed up with a

bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates, so she decided to still go out with him. They were

later married on June 30, 1949 and spent the entire rest of their lives on their ranch south of

Whitney, Nebraska. There they raised two children, Mac Harry Norman and Muffy Norman

Gregg. Jacque and JoAnne were married for 64 years.

JoAnne loved her family and activities with her friends which included; time at the lake, water

skiing, bowling, bridge club, and a good scrabble game. Her home was always open with love to

all who stopped by and she always dressed sharp, even if it was to town for some groceries.

Papa Jacque always called her “the pick of the litter.” She attended many sporting events of

her kids and later grandkids and always enjoyed a good horse race. She dearly loved her

husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who lovingly and devotedly called

her “GRANNY” and they will greatly miss their days with her.

She is survived by her daughter, Muffy (Bob) Gregg of Lorenzo, NE; 10 grandchildren and 29

great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, husband Jacque, Son Mac, sisters Shirley

and Phyllis, and brother Harley.

A memorial has been established for the Whitney Methodist Church or the Chadron Home

Health and Hospice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE

69337.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.