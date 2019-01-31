Joann Faye Morse, 77

Joann Faye Morse, age 77, formerly of Chadron passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 in Spokane, Washington.

Joann was born May 15, 1941 to Virgil and Flossie (Vanderpool) Hansen in Dunlap, Iowa. The family moved to Tucson, Arizona for a few years until an extremely rare tornado destroyed their home. The family then relocated to Lance Creek, Wyoming where Joann attended the first through eighth grade. She graduated from Niobrara County High School in Lusk in 1959. In 1963 she married Delbert Zerbst in Lusk and to this union were born her three children, Douglas, Kristal and Dennis. In 1994, Joann moved to San Jose, California where she met and subsequently married the love of her life, John Morse, on April 25, 1998. After they both retired, John and Joann moved to Spokane where they lived until Joann’s death after a short bout of cancer.

Joann was known for her loving kindness and tremendous faith. It was her unwavering belief in God that sustains her family and friends as they deal with her passing into His glory.

Joann is survived by her husband, John, of 20 years, her children, Douglas (Sharilyn) of Colorado, Kristal (Lorin) Kuhnel of Chadron, Dennis (Michelle) of Washington and 12 grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Judy of Helena, Montana, sister Joyce (Rommie) Claudson and brother Gary (Barb) Hansen both of Cody, Wyoming as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place Friday, February 1. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, February 16, at the Northview Bible Church in Spokane. Cards may be sent in care of her husband to: John Morse, 9610 N Chance Ln, Spokane WA 99218.