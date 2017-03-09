Joan Heiting, 82

Funeral services for Joan Heiting (pronounced Jo-Ann) will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs with Reverend Paul Smith officiating. Burial will be held at the Hay Springs City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the church.

Joan passed away on March 7, 2017 at her home in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

Joan was born on December 19, 1934 in Sheridan County, Nebraska.

She was 82.

A memorial has been established for Hay Springs Community Hall Improvements. Memorials may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

