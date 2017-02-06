Joan Francis (Haggerty), 79

Memorial services for Joan Dawson of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Private family burial will be at the Hyannis Cemetery.

Joan Francis (Haggerty) was born March 26, 1937 to Charles and Edwina (Sharp) Haggerty. She went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2017 at Crestview Care Center.

Joan grew up and attended Spalding Academy in Spalding, Nebraska where she graduated in 1954. She then married Robert LeRoy Dawson on November 24, 1954. To this union were born four children, Lawrence Allen, Richard Lee, Mark Eugene, and Kathy Lyn. Robert and Joan moved from Spalding to the Sandhills in 1957. They worked and lived on ranches in Valentine, Brownlee, Hyannis, and Whitman. Robert passed away in 1973. Joan continued to live and work in Hyannis until she moved to Chadron in October of 1978. She then married Larry Lucas on December 23, 1978. They were married for 23 years. Joan moved to Gordon and Martin, SD for work before coming back to Chadron.

Joan always enjoyed baking and cooking, she was best known for her cream pies. She was also a great homemaker and always made you feel at home.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Edwina Haggerty, Husband, Robert Dawson, Brother Chuck Haggerty, infant sister Helen Marie Haggerty, and ex-husband Larry Lucas.

She is survived by her children Larry (Deb) Dawson of Kilgore, NE; Rick (Becky) Dawson of Ogallala, NE, Mark (Terie) Dawson of Chadron, NE, and Kathy (Mike) Bishop of Chadron. Step children John, Joe, Jerry, Jeff, Jim and Jackie Lucas. Grandchildren, Jessica (Andy) Coyle of Nenzel, Andy (Kasey) Dawson of Valentine, Kayla (Kyle) Helms of Holbrook, Erin Dawson of North Platte, Katy (Kelvin) Robertson of Ogallala, Casey Dawson of Ogallala, Sean Dawson of Chadron, Krysta Dawson of Chadron, NE, Steamer (Janelle) Nix of Colorado Springs, CO and Tennessee (Krista) Nix of Hay Springs. She had 11 great grandchildren and one on the way in April.

Joan was also survived by her siblings Mike (Linda) Haggerty of Spalding, Marie (Fred) Schmietz of Spalding, Marsha Molinari of Minneapolis, and sister-in-law Beth Haggerty of Gladwyn, MI; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be established at a later date. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.