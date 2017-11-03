Jimmy Weber To Open Up Alliance Arts Council Season Tonight At PAC

The first event of the Alliance Arts Council’s 2017-2018 season is on Friday, November 3rd , 7:00 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.

Jimmy Weber served 24 years in the United States Air Force with 5 deployments. I MOVED A MOUNTAIN is a collection of stories and memories about the places he has gone and people he has met along the way. The stories are heartbreaking, beautiful, and funny. Jimmy is a master storyteller and presents them in a way that captivates any audience.

Part of Jimmy’s duties while deployed was to visit the hospitals where the troops were, and perform for them. It’s there that he really got to learn about the men and women serving their country and became so passionate about honoring these heroes. Jimmy tells their story with the help from music that also tells a story; Country.

I MOVED A MOUNTAIN features songs from Johnny Cash, George Jones, Glen Campbell, mixed with classic Rock and Roll from the 50’s – 70’s. Each song ties perfectly into the theme of the show. Jimmy also performs selections off of his self-titled album, including I Moved a Mountain written about his grandfather.

During his illustrious career, Jimmy has opened for top entertainers such as Tim McGraw, Sara Evans, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Clint Black, Trace Adkins, Kenny Rogers and the Beach Boys, to name a few. A highlight of Jimmy’s career was playing lead guitar and singing backup vocals for John Denver at Omaha’s Rosenblatt Stadium.

In addition, Jimmy has toured as lead guitarist/background vocalist with Wayne Newton, Neil McCoy, the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, and Paul Rodriguez. The group was part of a USO tour that performed for U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Jimmy’s self titled album was co-produced by Nashville phenomenon and Grammy Nominated Dave Brainard. Jimmy wrote or co-wrote nearly every song on the album, which showcases his unique vocal style and impressive guitar work. One listen draws comparisons to his diverse musical influences, including the Eagles, Vince Gill, Glen Campbell and James Taylor.

“Jimmy Weber is one of the most talented people I know. God Bless him for serving our great Country. A true talent!” – Gina Melton, CMA Award Winning DJ and Host of KAT 103.7 Morning Show.

Tickets for the show are Adult $10, Senior (60) $9 and Student $5. Advance tickets are available at Redman’s Shoes and Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance and The Ledger in Hemingford. Tickets will also be available at the door. Season tickets to the entire Alliance Arts Council season are also on sale $40 Adult and $35 Senior/Student. Season tickets can be purchased by calling AAC Executive Director Cindy Randall at (308)762-2244 or by e mailing allianceartscouncil@hotmail.com. Season tickets will also be sold at the door the evening of Webers concert.

This program is presented with support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Local business co-presenters are Gregory’s Insurance, Western Nebraska Real Estate, Bank of the West, KCOW/Double Q Country Radio and First National Bank.