Jessica Taylor Is Hyannis Teacher Of The Month

As we get ready to end the school year, our Alliance team is still thrilled about celebrating great teachers! This past week, we traveled to the community of Hyannis where they not only have great teachers but a beautiful new wing to their school. We were greeted by Sandy the Secretary whose smile was a mile wide and was ecstatic to have us celebrate a wonderful Kindergarten Teacher, Jessica Taylor. As we walked into Mrs. Taylor’s classroom the students were spending a cold rainy Friday enjoying a movie! Mrs. Taylor was surprised with the nomination and recognition. The students were excited to share with Olivia Hasenauer, General Manager and Hank Jackson, Hyannis Territory marketing specialist all the things they have learned this past year as kindergarteners, including, reading, numbers, letters and even tying their shoes!

It was a bitter sweet moment as we recognized an amazing teacher who will be focusing on her family starting next year, this will be Mrs. Taylor’s last year teaching as she is growing her family and is due with a new baby girl in May. Mrs. Taylor stated she loves her students and everyday is an adventure when you’re wrangling kindergarteners. Not only was Mrs. Taylor greeted with gifts from local businesses, the students were overjoyed to receive cookies from Great Western Bank in Alliance. Overall it was a great Friday to celebrate a fun class and a special teacher! There’s still time to nominate a teacher or faculty member for teacher of the month, check out the contest page and submit your nomination today!