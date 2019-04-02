Coach Jersey leading CSC defense through spring camp

By Dave Collins

Eagle Communications Sports Director

Chadron State is only a week-and-a-half away from the annual spring football game on April 13 and with a new defensive coordinator the Eagles are seeing some changes put in but overall philosophies that have been core pillars of the past remain.

Craig Jersild “Coach Jersey” is in his 10th season during his second stint with the CSC coaching staff and was named interim defensive coordinator after Jeff Larson took the head coaching job at Mayville State in February. Jersey is regarded by former and current players as one of the top secondary and special teams coaches they’ve ever had, and now he’s getting his chance to run the entire defense.

Jersild told me at practice Monday afternoon how things have gone during the first half of spring ball transitioning into his new role.

The Eagles are heavily focusing on takeaway drills / ball security and running through several other new drills including those that emphasizing conditioning. What else is the defense working on most in camp? Coach Jersey says it’s about the details and positive habit building.

Over the years with Coach Larson CSC had run a 3-3-5 and 4-2-5 base defense, but we’ve seen plenty of multi-look fronts, blitzing and a unique set-up in 2018 with starter Travis Wilson roving around the line of scrimmage and linebacker spots. Collin Eisenman in 2016 & 2017 was one of the most dangerous defensive players in the RMAC with his ability to walk-up on the edge and rush the quarterback, as well as drop back and cover the middle.

What changes are in store for CSC’s defense with a new coach?

Wilson should be in line for another key season wherever he lines up this fall. He’s been practicing with the top unit this spring and looks and acts like he’s locked in. He’s one of the guys Coach Jersey highlighted as a standout so far through camp.

Check back with us this week for more on CSC’s development at spring camp leading up to the spring game April 13.