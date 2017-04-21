Gillette resident Jerry Wayne Bullard, 65, lost his nearly two-year battle with cancer in the early hours of Saturday, April 8, 2017.

It was a beautiful morning, and he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services are planned for June.

Jerry was born July 22, 1951, in Ada, Oklahoma, to his mother, Judy (Thompson) Bullard and his father, Gerald Dean Bullard.

His family moved to northeastern Wyoming, where he grew up surrounded by his brothers and sister, attempting to stay out of trouble.

While growing up, Jerry had the opportunity to spend quality time with his siblings and enjoyed fishing/camping with his black Lab, Smitty, at Mallow Canyon.

In his early teens, he worked at his family’s drive-in theater and began working for Goodwell Inc. before he enlisted in the Navy in 1970 and served a tour in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged in 1972.

He adored his little sister, Melinda, and cherished the time he spent with his brothers, John and Craig.

Jerry met his wife, Rosalie, in Cookeville, Tennessee, and they were married Oct. 15, 1976, in Meridian, Mississippi. They spent time raising their three children, living in various locations until they moved to Gillette in spring 1996.

Jerry always worked very hard, and in his free time he enjoyed camping, fishing, listening to music, going for car rides with his wife, visiting with friends and family and cooking just about anything. He was always available to help those in need and was liked and adored by many people, and for that I am thankful.

We would like to say a special thank you to all of the staff at the Heptner Cancer Center and Close to Home Hospice Hospitality. The way you all impacted Jerry’s life was truly amazing to witness and I know that he treasured the relationships and friends he made there.

We will never forget how much love, grace and compassion you all showed him, and we will forever remember and be thankful for you all.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Bullard; son, Jeremiah Bullard of Greeley, Colorado; and two daughters, Katie Daniel (Bullard) Collins and Jacqueline Suzanne Smith of Gillette. He leaves behind his father, Gerald Bullard; his sister, Melinda (Bullard) Powell; his two brothers, Craig Edward Bullard and John Steven Bullard; and six grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Campbell County Healthcare Foundation’s Cancer Care Committee in his name so that others fighting Cancer can receive the care they urgently need. Contact the committee at 307-688-6235.