Jerry L. Beagle, 75, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

Jerry was born on February 24, 1941, in Alliance, Nebraska to Harry Frank and LaVaughn Elizabeth (Moore) Beagle

He was a proud graduate of Alliance High School’s Class of 1959.

After high school he worked briefly for the CB&Q railroad as a yard clerk.

In 1960, he went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a lineman with a construction crew out of Chadron, Nebraska.

In February 1962, he went to work for the Guardian State Bank and Trust Co. at Alliance, Nebraska in the bookkeeping department. This began a career in banking that lasted for 44 years, all in Alliance. He worked for the Abbott family for 33 years, ending as Senior Vice President of Consumer Lending. When the bank sold in 1995, he worked for the new owners, Community First Bank, until 1998, and then worked for Western Nebraska National Bank and Wells Fargo Bank until retiring in February 2006. He was a 1975 graduate of the Colorado Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Jerry valued the relationships he built up with his customers through the years and missed that the most upon his retirement.

He married Patricia Thomas of Hemingford on September 11, 1966. To this union two children were born, Thomas and Kristy.

Sports were big part of Jerry’s life, and he was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Denver Broncos. He especially enjoyed playing golf and the camaraderie after each round in the clubhouse. His golfing claim to fame was that he had four holes-in-one during his playing days, all at Sky View Golf Course.

Jerry was a past member of the Alliance Jaycees, Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce (director), Box Butte Development Committee (director), Alliance Rotary Club (past president & treasurer) and he served as treasurer for the Panhandle Men’s Club for 44 years before retiring in 2011.

In his retirement years he enjoyed going on vacations with Patty and his lifelong best friends Dennis and Diana Christensen.

He had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh.

He is survived by his wife Patty, his children Tom of Alliance, Kristy (Gene) Hanks of Kimball, and grandchildren Jessica and Beau Hanks of Kimball. He is also survived by his sister Joy Beagle of Hastings, a nephew, two nieces and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Tom and Jim.

His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church, Alliance Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Unit or to the American Heart Association.

