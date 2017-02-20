Jerre Mount, PA-C, 2016 4th Quarter Provider Of Choice At BBGH



Jerre Mount, PA-C (2nd from right) of Greater Nebraska Medical & Surgical Services (GNMSS) Family Medicine was presented the 4th Quarter of 2016 Medical Provider of Choice Award from co-workers at BBGH. Present were, l-r: GNMSS Clinic Manager Joni Sautter, RN; Ms. Mount’s nurse Nancy Scherbarth, LPN; Chief Nursing Officer Carolyn Jones; CEO Lori Mazanec; and Nursing Administrative Assistant Tammy Griffee. A patient of Ms. Mount nominated her, because, “Ms. Mount was kind enough to be my provider after my previous physician left. She had previously cared for me when I was hospitalized on several occasions. She has many years of experience and has a kind and concerned bedside manner. Jerre gives me plenty of time to get all my questions answered. When I call in, her nurse is always quick to return my call and ease my worries. Jerre’s smile reassures me that my problems are ‘fixable!’ That’s why I think she deserves to be chosen as a provider of choice.” Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.