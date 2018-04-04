Jeanne L. Quick, 69, passed away Sunday April 1, 2018 at Box Butte General Hospital.

She was born August 14, 1948 in Chamberlain, South Dakota to Lyle and Leola (Schaefer)

Peterson. She graduated high school in 1966 at Reliance, SD. She attended The Methodist

School of Nursing, then moved to Alliance where she graduated from the Alliance School

of Practical Nursing in 1968.

Jeanne was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ivan Quick, on January 19, 1968

in Alliance and to this union they welcomed seven children. The majority of her 40

plus years in nursing was devoted to Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Alliance.

She treated the residents with the same love and care as she had for her family.

She touched the lives of all those she worked with. Jeanne was proud of her 60 plus

years as a member of the Johnson-Peterson Post 179 Reliance-Kennebec American

Legion Auxiliary. She loved to bake, not only for her family, but for her community

as well. After retirement, her time was well spent in the garden with Buzz (Ivan),

enjoying each other’s company and time with family.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ivan, her children, Deon (Tara) Quick,

Bryant (Jamie) Quick, Dennis Quick, Dedra (Nathan) Hernandez, Terra (Wade)

Robbins, Carl Quick and daughter-in-law, Amy Quick and her grandchildren Tanner,

Kolton, Dawson, Maycee, Wyatt, Tristan, Karsen, Holdyn, Ashley, Tyler, Makenna,

Daniel, Kyra, Sean, Ethan, Caleb, Damian, Tavin, Trinity, and Kasson and great-

grandchild Kendrick. She is also survived by her mother, Leola Peterson, her

siblings Cheryl (Pat) Quick, Shirley (Roger) Horton, Carlton (Margot) Peterson,

Karen (Richard) Quick, Becky (Ed) Cole, Peggy (Joe) Aguallo, Royal Peterson,

and Wanda Blacksmith Peacock and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Blaine and her father, Lyle.

Visitation will be Friday, April 6, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bates-Gould

Funeral Home. Cremation will follow and a memorial service will be Tuesday, April

10 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church with Jeanie Sedivy officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Nebraska Veteran’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 6490 Hayes Rd, Alliance, Nebraska,

69301 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral

Home is in charge of the arrangements.