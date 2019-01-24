Jazz heat-up Nuggets with 19 three-pointers; Harden puts up career high 61 points

Once Utah got warmed up on the perimeter, Denver couldn’t do anything to cool the Jazz.

The long-distance barrage kept the Nuggets on their heels for the better part of four quarters and allowed Utah to scratch out a 114-108 win Wednesday night. Utah made 13 3-pointers before halftime – a franchise record for any half – and finished 19-of-46 (.413) from 3-point range.

“We knew they were going to be aggressive at the point of the pick and roll,” forward Jae Crowder said. “That’s what happened in the first half. We just moved the ball properly and got open shots and guys knocked them down.”

Donovan Mitchell made a season-high six 3-pointers and scored 35 points. He also dished out six assists.

That sort of stat line became a common theme among the Jazz players. Joe Ingles scored 14 points while hitting four 3-pointers and adding eight assists. Ricky Rubio hit a couple of clutch 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 17 points and six assists.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder credited Rubio with guiding the offense with a steady hand and spreading an unselfish mentality among his teammates.

“For us to have three guys with six, six, and eight assists speaks a lot to how we were moving the ball,” Snyder said. “Guys were spacing and ready to shoot the ball.”

Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Crowder also finished with 15 points for Utah, which won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Nikola Jokic scored 28 points and had 21 rebounds and six assists to lead the Nuggets, whose two-game winning streak ended despite shooting 42 of 88 – 48 percent – from the field. Will Barton added 22 points and a season-high nine rebounds.

“Some of us were not mentally ready to play this game,” Denver coach Micheal Malone said. “Some of us were not in tune to what we were trying to do defensively. We had breakdown after breakdown after breakdown.”

The Nuggets, who fell behind by double-digits in the first quarter, closed the gap and briefly overtook the Jazz when Barton made back-to-back baskets to cap a 9-0 run and give Denver a 31-30 lead early in the second quarter.

It didn’t last long. Rubio and Gobert scored on back-to-back plays to put Utah back in front less than a minute later. Denver tied it twice as the second quarter progressed, but the Jazz answered with seven 3-pointers over the final eight minutes of the half to stay in front. Mitchell scored four of those outside baskets and his final one of the quarter put Utah ahead 63-55.

Mitchell said making better reads on each play has helped him knock down shots in January that he didn’t make in October, November, and December.

“At the beginning of the year, I took tougher shots in all aspects,” Mitchell said. “That’s my mindset. Making it easier on myself. Finding the open guys and then I create lanes for myself.”

The Jazz shot 13 of 27 (.481) from the perimeter in the first half. Denver stayed within striking distance by getting nine baskets in the paint in both quarters. The Nuggets scored 36 points in the paint before halftime.

Utah didn’t cool enough from outside in the second half for it to have the effect Denver wanted. Rubio and Mitchell bookended an 11-2 run with 3-pointers that put the Jazz up 79-64 midway through the third quarter.

The Nuggets rallied and closed to within four at 111-107 on Barton’s 3 with 1:27 remaining. Gobert hit a pair of free throws on the other end, and then Mitchell blocked a layup attempt by Torrey Craig with 43.6 seconds left to help Utah halt the rally.

“We played the right way, but in some moments we had some breakdowns,” Jokic said.

DOUBLE EJECTION

The game got a bit heated early when Utah’s Derrick Favors and Denver’s Mason Plumlee were both ejected with 2:46 left in the first quarter. The two shoved each either under the Nuggets basket, leading to more shoving from multiple players on both teams. Favors and Plumlee each received a technical foul, as did Utah’s Royce O’Neale and Denver’s Will Barton for pushing and shoving in the scrum.

Favors finished with two rebounds and zero points in five minutes. Plumlee tallied two points, a rebound and a block in four minutes.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: host the Suns on Friday.

AROUND THE NBA WEDNESDAY

—The Indiana Pacers’ shot at a berth in the NBA Finals this spring may have crumbled in the first half of Wednesday’s 110-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo had to be taken off on a stretch in the second period after suffering a serious right knee injury. Oladipo’s leg bent awkwardly as he fell to the floor while trying to disrupt an outlet pass to the Raptors’ Pascal Siakam. The team announced that he will undergo an MRI on Thursday, but the severity of the injury was evident. Oladipo is averaging a team-high 19.2 points for the Pacers, who are currently third in the Eastern Conference. Indiana went 7-4 when Oladipo missed 11 games earlier this season with a sore right knee. Thaddeus Young had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Pacers. Darren Collison added 16 points as Indiana won its third straight.

— James Harden poured in a career-high 61 points and made the clinching layup with 3.8 seconds remaining in the Rockets’ 114-110 victory over the Knicks. Harden’s fifth 50-point game of the season also tied Kobe Bryant’s single-game scoring record for a visiting player at the current Madison Square Garden.

— The 76ers pulled out a 122-120 win over the Spurs behind Joel Embiid’s 33 points and 19 rebounds. Ben Simmons had 21 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for the Sixers, who used a pair of four-point plays in the fourth quarter.

— The Nets also earned a 114-110 victory against Orlando as D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie carried Brooklyn to its fifth straight win. Russell had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Dinwiddie scored 29 to help the Nets improve to 26-23.

— The Celtics won their fifth in a row as Terry Rozier furnished 22 of his 26 points in the first half of a 125-103 thrashing of the Cavaliers. Jaylen Brown finished with 23 points for Boston, which earned its 10th straight home win and dealt the Cavaliers their 17th loss in 18 games.

— Tobias Harris scored 22 of his 31 points in the first half of the Clippers’ 111-99 victory at Miami. Montrezl Harrell scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Clippers, who outscored Miami 44-26 in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

— Kemba Walker contributed 22 points and seven assists to the Hornets’ fourth victory in five games, 118-107 at Memphis. Nicolas Batum chipped in 18 points, while Jeremy Lamb and Tony Parker each added 17 to help Charlotte deal Memphis its seventh consecutive loss.

— Blake Griffin scored 20 of his game-high 37 points in the first quarter as the Pistons dumped the Pelicans, 98-94 at New Orleans. Reggie Jackson added 17 points for the Pistons, who blew most of an eight-point lead over the final 92 seconds before Reggie Bullock grabbed a loose ball and slammed home a dunk with 14.5 seconds left.

— John Collins provided a career-high 35 points on 14 of 16 from the field as the Hawks gave the Bulls their 11th loss in 12 games, 121-101. Jeremy Lin scored seven of his 15 points during an 11-1 spurt that put Atlanta ahead by 16 through three quarters.