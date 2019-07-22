Jayden Moses Dawn, infant son of Shayla Dawn, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Childrens Hospital in Aurora, CO.

He was born on June 24, 2019 at Scottsbluff, NE. He is survived by his mother, his grandparents, Charmaine Dawn of Alliance, Bernard Foote of Sturgis, SD and his great-grandfather, Moses Dawn of Alliance. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Kayden Dawn, Josh Dawn, Moses Dawn, Kiva Lundy and Evideo Dawn as well as many other family members.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the Indian Mission Church of God with Rev. Don Mink officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.