Jay Lanka, 72, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019 in Ranchester,

WY. He was proceeded in death by his parents Leonard and Angeline Lanka,

his first wife Juanita Bloom, and his nephew, Zachary Lanka. Jay was born

on October 23, 1946 in Lewellen, NE and raised in Bridgeport, NE. He

attended Chadron State College prior to serving in the Navy.

Jay lived in Chadron and Alliance, NE for many years, working for the

Burlington-Northern Railroad until his retirement. He then moved to Wyoming

to be close to his parents and enjoy the Big Horn Mountains. He had a great

love for the outdoors and was happiest when fishing and hunting in the

mountains or spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jay was a

member and volunteer of the Tongue River Valley Community Center, where

he enjoyed visiting with other members, working out in the weight room, and

driving bus for various youth and senior activities.

Jay is survived by his children, Grant Lanka of Plymouth, MN, Jennifer (Ryan)

Holz of Lead, SD and Jessica Lanka of Denver, CO; and his four grandchildren,

Shadoe, Noah, Brayden Lanka and Lenora Holz. He is also survived by his wife,

Jerene Lanka of Chadron, NE, and his two brothers, Brad (Susan) Lanka of

Ranchester and Mark Lanka of Rawlins, WY, and nephews Jason and Travis

Lanka of Sheridan, WY.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. A gathering celebrating

Jay’s life will be held on Sunday, February 17th at noon at the Tongue River

Community Center, Dayton, WY.

Memorials to honor Jay can be made to the Tongue River Valley Community

Center, PO Box 1100, Dayton, WY, 82839.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.