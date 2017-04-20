Jay Bradt, 74

Funeral services for Jay Bradt of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

Jay Allen Bradt was born on September 19, 1942 in Kimball, Nebraska to parents George and Thelma (Abbott) Bradt and passed on April 17, 2017 in Chadron, Nebraska following a brief illness.

As a youngster Jay was active in FFA and 4-H and band. He graduated from Kimball County High School in 1960.

Jay met his 1st true love in the fall of 1963. He and Kathy (Katen) Bradt were married February 9, 1964. To this union 2 children were born. Shortly after they married they moved to Kathy’s hometown of Chadron, where they made a permanent home to raise their family.

Jay pursued many, many interests in his life and had a much diversified working life. He rode sadly broncs and a bull in the rodeo, co-owned a trucking company with his father, and was in partnership with family and friends in logging and lumber businesses. Jay joined the Nebraska Army National Guard in 1968. He was a commanding officer of the 1st BN 168th FA for several years, retiring as a major after 17 years of services

In 1967 he started working for the National Forest Service. First as a welding instructor at the Pine Ridge Job Corps, a job he returned to as a temporary instructor just a few years ago.

Jay then transitioned to the Ranger District where he spent many years as a Range Technician and Wildland Fire Fighter. He traveled all over the United States to large fires, always returning home with a rock, or town for Kathy’s rock gardens.

Jay’s last position with the FS was as a law enforcement officer. This, too, took him all over the US for training and work details. He retired in 2005.

Even after official retirement, Jay continued working- he started a small business and spent many enjoyable hours in his road grader and caterpillar building small dams and roads.

After Kathy’s death in 2002, Jay met the 2nd love of his life Shirley Harding.

Jay touched many lives. His extended “family” is quite large. He was a husband, father, “Papa”, Grandpa Jap and G.P. (great Papa) and most importantly of all, friend.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother John, parents, sister Dona and numerous aunts and uncles, his wife Kathy and significant other Shirley.

Jay is survived by Daughter JaeAnn (Hemingford), son Jason (Chadron), grandson Kevin (Kassie) and great granddaughter Jaeda (Rapid City) and a very special extended family of daughters, sons, grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron or Hemingford Fire Departments. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.