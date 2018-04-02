Funeral services for Jason Garwood, 91 of Valentine will be held on Wednesday, April 4 at 11:00am

at the United Methodist Church in Valentine, NE. Graveside service will follow at 3pm CDT at

the Whitman Cemetery in Whitman, NE. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 3 at 5pm at

Sandoz Chapel of the Pines. Mr. Garwood passed away March 31, 2018 at his home west of

Valentine.

Survivors include: daughter, Peg Fosdick of North Platte, Donna Garwood, Valentine and Sandy

Kibbe, Gardner, KS; a son, Dale of Valentine; Sisters: Ellen Shackelford, Lakewood, CO and Mary

Ann Lincoln, Mercer, MO.

Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine is in charge of service arrangements.