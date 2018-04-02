Panhandle Post

Jason Garwood, 91

Funeral services for Jason Garwood, 91 of Valentine will be held on Wednesday, April 4 at 11:00am
at the United Methodist Church in Valentine, NE.  Graveside service will follow at 3pm CDT at
the Whitman Cemetery in Whitman, NE.  Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 3 at 5pm at
Sandoz Chapel of the Pines.  Mr. Garwood passed away March 31, 2018 at his home west of
Valentine.

Survivors include: daughter, Peg Fosdick of North Platte, Donna Garwood, Valentine and Sandy
Kibbe, Gardner, KS; a son, Dale of Valentine; Sisters: Ellen Shackelford, Lakewood, CO and Mary
Ann Lincoln, Mercer, MO.

Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine is in charge of service arrangements.

 

