January Is Radon Awareness Month; PPHD Offering Free Test Kits

Press Release

You may already know that smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer in the United States. But do you know what number two is? According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. Radon is a naturally occurring invisible, tasteless, and odorless gas. It is harmless when dispersed in outdoor air, but when trapped in buildings, can be harmful at elevated levels.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services one in every two homes in Nebraska has an elevated radon level. Houses next to each other can have very different radon levels. Elevated radon levels are found in new and old houses, well-sealed and drafty houses, houses with or without basements and houses with every kind of furnace. Testing your home is the only way to know if you have elevated levels of radon present.

January is National Radon Action Month, and Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) is raising awareness by asking communities to declare January as Radon Action Month. Several communities have already declared January Radon Action Month including Potter, Hemingford, Crawford, Alliance, Scottsbluff, and Banner County. Widespread community awareness about the dangers of radon will help keep all communities safer from the risks of lung cancer. Help your family and community stay safe from radon exposure by testing your home today.

Free radon test kits are available to Panhandle residents by emailing mhaas@pphd.org, calling PPHD at 308-487-3600 ext 108 or toll free at 866-701-7173 ext 108.

For more information visit http://pphd.org/Pages/radon.htm. Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community.