Janicek leads Gering on both sides of diamond in 10-0 win

Behind three big scoring innings early Gering went on the road and defeated Sidney 10-0 in American Legion Baseball senior play Wednesday.

Gering also benefited from a rough night defensively on the Sidney side, scoring five runs that were unearned as Sidney committed seven errors.

Quentin Janicek was the leader on both sides of the diamond for Gering pitching a five-inning complete game victory and allowing just three hits while striking out four. Janicek tripled in a run to give Gering a 4-0 lead in the second inning and he walked twice.

Riley Gaudreault went 3-3 and scored three times.

Gering improves to 3-1-1 this summer and will face Scottsbluff tonight at home with a 7:00 first pitch scheduled.