Janet Yvonne Jeske, 80

Janet Yvonne Jeske passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center.

Janet Yvonne Thompson was born on July 24, 1936 to G.A. (Jimmy) and Wilma (Boyer) Thompson in

Alliance, Nebraska.

She attended Alliance High School where she graduated in the class of 1954. Janet then attended nursing school at Presbyterian Hospital in Denver, Colorado, graduating in 1958.

She met Dale L. Jeske and they were married on October 19, 1958. They moved to Alamo, Texas where she worked in the emergency room at McAllen General Hospital for a few years. She then went to work for H. Deane Munal M.D. in San Juan, Texas for 17 years. Following that she began working for the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District where she was the School Nurse Administrator until she retired in 2002. In 2004 they moved back to the Sandhills of Nebraska, close to the family ranch east of Alliance, where she was a rancher’s wife.

Survivors include her husband, Dale, her son, Dale Jeske, Jr, of Alliance, her daughter, Janelle (Neil) King of Austin, TX, her two granddaughters, Melody King in New Orleans, Louisiana and Kimberly King in Austin Texas. She is also survived by her brothers, Leonard Dale (Rhea) Thompson of Denver CO and Dennis Thompson of Alliance along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was active in the Evangelical Free Church, where she was in charge of the kitchen, The Mission

Committee & White Cross. Janet was also a volunteer at the hospital gift box.

She is the President of the Alliance Gideon Camp Auxiliary and ask that any donations be given to

“The Gideons International” to provide Bibles and Testaments to those who do not have a bible of their

own in their own language.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday February 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Alliance with burial at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.