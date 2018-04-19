Janelle Kay Daugherty, 53

Janelle Kay Daugherty, age 53, passed away April 14, 2018 due to complications from

the use of the generic drug Accutane.

Born and raised in Alliance, NE on June 23, 1964, Janelle moved to Colorado in January

1986. She’s been a resident of Lakewood, and Pueblo, but mostly of Colorado Springs.

Janelle was a successful court reporter, massage therapist and at the time of her death

in the real estate field. As a realtor, Janelle received the Platinum Award for Service

and was a Certified Residential Specialist with advanced real estate training and experience.

Janelle loved to travel. Some of her many places included Belize, England, Mexico and

Thailand in addition to both U.S. coasts and Hawaii. Mostly, Janelle loved her Westie

companions, Frank and Tess. They loved hiking in the mountains or walking the city

trails together.

Though Janelle was a private person, when she met you she was your friend and would

do anything to help you. She loved to talk to people about their travels, experiences

and family.

In addition to her dogs, Janelle is survived by parents; Royce Daugherty and Darlene

Daugherty(Alliance), sister Kari (Chris) Adams (Johnstown, CO), brother Doug

Daugherty (Alliance), niece and nephews Kelsey(Lafayette, CO) and Cale Adams

(Fort Collins, CO), Kyle(Alliance), Dustin(Alliance), and Lex Daugherty(Bethune, CO).

Uncles John (Pat) Bauer(Alliance), Bob(Susan) Bauer(Fairbury, NE), Jerry Bauer

(Alliance), Roger (Jill) Bauer(Alliance), numerous cousins and best friend Cheryl

Burgess(CO Springs). Janelle was predeceased by Westies, Quinn and Nick,

grandparents, Arch and Gladys Daugherty and Adolph and Mary Bauer and two uncles.

Gone from us far too soon. Thank you for the gift of your life, Janelle. You will be very

much missed.

In remembrance of Janelle please plant a tree or volunteer at your local Westie organization

or humane society.

At Janelle’s request, cremation will be conducted with no service at Return To Nature

Funeral Home, Colorado Springs, Colorado.