Janelle Kay Daugherty, 53

Janelle Kay Daugherty, age 53, passed away April 14, 2018 due to complications from
the use of the generic drug Accutane.
Born and raised in Alliance, NE on June 23, 1964, Janelle moved to Colorado in January
1986. She’s been a resident of Lakewood, and Pueblo, but mostly of Colorado Springs.
Janelle was a successful court reporter, massage therapist and at the time of her death
in the real estate field. As a realtor, Janelle received the Platinum Award for Service
and was a Certified Residential Specialist with advanced real estate training and experience.
Janelle loved to travel. Some of her many places included Belize, England, Mexico and
Thailand in addition to both U.S. coasts and Hawaii. Mostly, Janelle loved her Westie
companions, Frank and Tess. They loved hiking in the mountains or walking the city
trails together.
Though Janelle was a private person, when she met you she was your friend and would
do anything to help you. She loved to talk to people about their travels, experiences
and family.
In addition to her dogs, Janelle is survived by parents; Royce Daugherty and Darlene
Daugherty(Alliance), sister Kari (Chris) Adams (Johnstown, CO), brother Doug
Daugherty (Alliance), niece and nephews Kelsey(Lafayette, CO) and Cale Adams
(Fort Collins, CO), Kyle(Alliance), Dustin(Alliance), and Lex Daugherty(Bethune, CO).
Uncles John (Pat) Bauer(Alliance), Bob(Susan) Bauer(Fairbury, NE), Jerry Bauer
(Alliance), Roger (Jill) Bauer(Alliance), numerous cousins and best friend Cheryl
Burgess(CO Springs). Janelle was predeceased by Westies, Quinn and Nick,
grandparents, Arch and Gladys Daugherty and Adolph and Mary Bauer and two uncles.
Gone from us far too soon. Thank you for the gift of your life, Janelle. You will be very
much missed.
In remembrance of Janelle please plant a tree or volunteer at your local Westie organization
or humane society.
At Janelle’s request, cremation will be conducted with no service at Return To Nature
Funeral Home, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
