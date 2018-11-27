Jane Wilson, 91, of Lakeside entered eternal rest on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

Jane Hoffman Wilson was born to Homer and Mabel Hoffman on October 13, 1927

at the Turtleback Ranch, Wheatland, WY. She graduated from Wheatland High

School and attended the University of Wyoming. She was a lifetime member of the

Daughters of the American Revolution. She met Melvin (Bus) Wilson, at a bull sale

in Alliance, NE and they married September 17, 1949. They spent their life together

on the ranch north of Lakeside. Jane had an appreciation for nature which included

sustaining and maintaining the natural wonders of the Sandhills. Her curiosity about

the world was fulfilled by reading. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Over

the years, she took an active interest in the lives of her children and grandchildren’s

various sports and activities. She was an active member of the Lakeside United

Methodist. Jane lived her life with joy, grace, and kindness.

Jane is survived by her six children Blaine (Charlie) Wilson, Janet (Don) Buffington,

Janice Brogan, Janie Wilson-Lessman (Darwin), Jan Wilson (Tom McInnis), Bryan

(Debbie) Wilson. Her 11 grandchildren: Jaclyn Wilson, Brett (Paula) Wilson, Tyson

(Tara) Buffington, Joe Buffington, Jim (Jodi) Buffington, Kent Buffington, Bartley

(Kaylee) Brogan, Brady (Shelby Wodke) Brogan, Bryant, Braydon, and Julia Wilson.

She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren, sister in-law, Cheryl Wilkinson, many

nieces and nephews, and her furry friends, Josie and Cleo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin (Bus) Wilson, brother, John and

sister-in-law Banny Hoffman, brother, Homer Hoffman, Jr., sister, Julia and

brother-in-law, Harlan Butler, brother-in-law, Johnie Wilkinson, sister and

brother-in-law, Arline and Harvey Decker, niece Dru (Decker) Silva, and

son-in-law, Joe Brogan.

Jane’s memorial service will be held December 27, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside United

Methodist Church. Memorials have been established in her memory for Lakeside

United Methodist Church, 1753 304th Trail, Lakeside, NE 69351 and Providing Animals

With Shelter (P.A.W.S), ℅ Dede Deveny, P.O. Box 117, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home

in charge of arrangements.

