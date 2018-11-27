Jane Wilson, 91, of Lakeside entered eternal rest on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.
Jane Hoffman Wilson was born to Homer and Mabel Hoffman on October 13, 1927
at the Turtleback Ranch, Wheatland, WY. She graduated from Wheatland High
School and attended the University of Wyoming. She was a lifetime member of the
Daughters of the American Revolution. She met Melvin (Bus) Wilson, at a bull sale
in Alliance, NE and they married September 17, 1949. They spent their life together
on the ranch north of Lakeside. Jane had an appreciation for nature which included
sustaining and maintaining the natural wonders of the Sandhills. Her curiosity about
the world was fulfilled by reading. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Over
the years, she took an active interest in the lives of her children and grandchildren’s
various sports and activities. She was an active member of the Lakeside United
Methodist. Jane lived her life with joy, grace, and kindness.
Jane is survived by her six children Blaine (Charlie) Wilson, Janet (Don) Buffington,
Janice Brogan, Janie Wilson-Lessman (Darwin), Jan Wilson (Tom McInnis), Bryan
(Debbie) Wilson. Her 11 grandchildren: Jaclyn Wilson, Brett (Paula) Wilson, Tyson
(Tara) Buffington, Joe Buffington, Jim (Jodi) Buffington, Kent Buffington, Bartley
(Kaylee) Brogan, Brady (Shelby Wodke) Brogan, Bryant, Braydon, and Julia Wilson.
She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren, sister in-law, Cheryl Wilkinson, many
nieces and nephews, and her furry friends, Josie and Cleo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin (Bus) Wilson, brother, John and
sister-in-law Banny Hoffman, brother, Homer Hoffman, Jr., sister, Julia and
brother-in-law, Harlan Butler, brother-in-law, Johnie Wilkinson, sister and
brother-in-law, Arline and Harvey Decker, niece Dru (Decker) Silva, and
son-in-law, Joe Brogan.
Jane’s memorial service will be held December 27, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside United
Methodist Church. Memorials have been established in her memory for Lakeside
United Methodist Church, 1753 304th Trail, Lakeside, NE 69351 and Providing Animals
With Shelter (P.A.W.S), ℅ Dede Deveny, P.O. Box 117, Alliance, NE 69301.
