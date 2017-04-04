Jane Wahlstrom Receives Hulda Osborn Award



Jane Wahlstrom, registered nurse at CCH&HS has received the Hulda Osborn Award given by the Nebraska Home Care Association. Each year, the Nebraska Home Care Association selects recipients for the Hulda Osborn Award. Nominees are individuals who have made an outstanding contribution as a caregiver, and/or individuals that have helped advocate or support the home care industry.

Jane has been a registered nurse for 43 years. She was one of the first RN’s in Home Health during the 80’s when Chadron Community Hospital opened their Home Health Agency. Jane’s nursing career took her on many paths including teaching at the Ogallala School of Nursing and serving as the Director of Nursing at the Chadron Community Hospital. In 2006 Jane came back to Home Health & Hospice where her service had begun.

“Jane not only has been a wonderful gift to the patients she serves, she has been a positive force in our agency for the challenges that Home Health and Hospice faces today. She understands and is able to meet the unique needs and differences between Home Health and Hospice patients, she cares about positive outcomes in Home Health & Hospice and with these many skills, she is always our first choice to mentor the new nurses of our team” Diana Lecher, Home Health and Hospice Director.

Jane retired from CCH&HS December of 2016 and will always be remembered for her compassion and dedication to home care.