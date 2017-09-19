James L. Cornette, 85, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Regional

West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

He was born on November 7, 1931 at Hemingford, NE to Judson L. and

Frances M. (Smith) Cornette.

On March 19, 1970 he was united in marriage to Barbara A. Roller in

Douglas, WY.

Jim was a lifelong Box Butte County resident. He farmed for many years and also worked in the scrap metal business. He

served in the Nebraska National Guard and was a member of the V.F.W, American Legion and the Eagles Club.

Jim enjoyed his hobbies of hunting and fishing, and his many gambling

excursions.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his brother, John (Lyndall) Cornette of

Yankton, SD and his sister, RosaLee (Gordon) Hoff of Alliance and numerous

nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Lou Cornette.

Memorials may be given to the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department or to a

charity of the donor’s choice.

Memorial services will be held Monday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy

Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating.