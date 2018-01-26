James (Kip) Joule Jr., 77

James (Kip) Joule Jr. passed away at the age of 77 on Jan. 18, 2018, at Regional

West Home of the Hills Hospice.

James was born Dec. 5, 1940, and raised in New Jersey, the son of Dr. James

and Madeline Joule His enormous love and respect of nature developed living

along the Jersey shore and working summers for charter boat captains at Brielle

Basin. He graduated from Manasquan High School in 1957.

He earned a B.S. from Penn State University then served two years in the U.S. Army.

He continued his education earning a B.A. from Western Washington State College

and an M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Houston where he was awarded the

Albert R. and Alma Shadle Fellowship for his research. James was an associate

professor of Biology with the University of Colorado in Denver for 10 years where

he published numerous scientific articles and an ecological methods book.

James changed career paths focusing on his writing by freelancing for USA Today

and other publications. He served as the general assignment/sports editor of The

Goodland Daily News in Kansas, senior editor for RJR Publishing Company of

Long Island, NY, managing editor of The Russell Daily News in Kansas, and

managing editor of The Alliance Times-Herald in Nebraska. His life long love

of writing resulted in two published novels, “Getaway Money” and “Obelia Venom.”

In his later years, James served as president of both the Alliance Police Board

and the Park and Tree Board, and volunteered at the Alliance Mission Store for

several years. He also found great pleasure talking with Alliance residents as he

drove the van working for Alliance Public Transit. He continued his pursuit of

knowledge completing an AA degree and many additional classes with Western

Nebraska Community College.

Throughout his life, he pursued various interests. James was a gifted high school

and college track athlete. He was inducted into the Manasquan High School Hall

of Fame for his contribution to the 1957 champion track team. James remained

competitively active earning a 2nd degree Black Belt in taekwondo and numerous

Master’s track and field championships in running, field events, and decathlon.

James also enjoyed participating in chess tournaments and performing with local

theater groups. His most momentous role was playing the lead in Alliance’s Main

Street Players’ “Scrooge.” James never missed an opportunity to travel extensively

throughout the United States and various other countries.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years Vicki Lynn Joule, his brother William (Jackie)

of Sea Girt, N.J., three children James III, Barton, and Camyla, and five grand-

children Ethan, Autumn, Kesleigh, Gavin, and Preston.

James was preceded in death by his mother Madeline and father James Sr.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, James asks that you celebrate life and enjoy dinner

with your loved ones.