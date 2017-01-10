Private family memorial services for James E. Cook, 75, of Crawford, Nebraska will be held at a later date.

James “Jim” Edward Cook Obituary Jim Cook was called to heaven on January 8, 2017. He passed away at home, surrounded by family.

Jim was born July 22, 1941 in Osceola, NE to Helen Glaubitz and James Cook. They moved to the Crawford area in 1950 and lived north of town until 1953, when they moved to town, because of his father’s death.

Jim graduated from Crawford High School in 1959. He worked for Glenn Homrighausen as a ranch hand, until he married Judy E. Heckman on August 27, 1961. They lived three miles south of town and had two children, Connie Jeanne and Corey James.

He was talented at many jobs, including working at the saw mill, auto-body repair for Ed Peterson, and driving the propane truck for Westco (his final job before retirement). Jim was a carpenter at heart, had a passion for fast cars, and there was nothing he couldn’t fix.

Helping and teaching people was important to him. Jim also loved to visit with people and swap stories, he could talk for hours.

Jim is preceded in death by his father, mother, and Sister Rae Janine (Cook) and (husband) John Fero. Father and mother in-law, Irene and Ben Heckman and brother in law Gary Heckman.

Jim is survived by his wife Pastor Judy of Crawford, NE, daughter Connie and (husband) Ron Crowley of Fritch, TX, son Corey Cook of Borger, TX, grandchildren Nicole (Crowley) and (husband) Johnathan Bentley of Shamrock, TX, Eric and (wife) Kelsi Cook of Borger, TX, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother in-law’s wife Barbara Heckman of Crawford, NE, niece Lori (Fero) Goff of Crawford, NE, nephew James Fero of Grand Island, NE, and extended family.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

