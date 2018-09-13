James A. Yardley, 62, arrived to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018

surrounded by all his family at his home in Hemingford, NE. He fought a nine

month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born January 12, 1956 in Alliance to Marvin and Elva (Fortune) Yardley.

He married his High School sweetheart, Mary Kulas on August 7, 1976 at St.

Bridget’s Catholic Church in Hemingford.

Jim graduated from Hemingford High School in 1974 and then went on to graduate

from Western NE Technical College in Sidney, NE where he played college basketball.

Jim worked as an electrician for BNSF Railroad for 38 years and retired in 2016. He

was a member of the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department and was an EMT and

served as Chief from 1987-1992.

He served on the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union Board of Directors

for eight years, past Parish Council member and helped with the maintenance of St.

Bridget’s and the Parish Center. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion,

the American Legion Riders Panhandle Chapter 36, the Alliance Archery Club,

Mentor for the Pheasants Forever, and taught Hunter/Archery Education.

Jim was very active in the Sports programs and helped coach girls youth basketball

league, and dedicated his time to the Hemingford Sports Boosters, as well as ran the

concession stand for many years. In his spare time, Jim loved to hunt and fish and

was a skilled carpenter. He loved NASCAR and riding his motorcycle. Most of all,

he loved spending time with his wife, daughters, grandsons and family.

He is survived by his wife Mary, of the home; his daughters, Amber Yardley and

grandsons, Owen, Bayden, and Loagen of Laramie, WY and Ashley (Travis) Machalek

of Estes Park, CO. He is also survived by his brothers, Kent (Jackie) Yardley, Richland,

WA, Steve (Loleta) Yardley, Elkins, WV; his sisters, Laura (Dennis) Hinchley, Eaton,

CO and Jane (Marty) Kuhn, Hemingford, NE along with many nieces and nephews.

Special people who helped Jim thru this journey include Marty and Jane Kuhn and

families and friends, Alma and Lee Jerke and Brandon and the Kulas families, Sister

Sarah Manchester, Father Tim Stoner, the members of St Bridget’s community and

many friends in the Alliance and Hemingford area.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Elva Yardley and grandparents,

Clyde and Verle Yardley, and Rev. Othel and Edith Fortune.

The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Sept 15th at

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Hemingford with Father Tim Stoner officiating. The

Wake/Rosary will be Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. St. Bridget’s Church in Hemingford.

Burial will be at the Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Bridget’s Church, St Bridget’s Altar Society, The

Hemingford Fire Fighters Association, Bobcats Beating Cancer, Regional West

Hospice, or memorial of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral

Home in charge of arrangements.