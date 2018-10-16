Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Krieg, 87

Jackie Krieg, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 14, 2018, at her home

in Alliance with her daughter, Patty, by her side.

Jackie was born on her mother’s birthday, June 16, 1931 to Ivan and Beulah

(Neal) Walters in Gering, Nebraska.

At age 1, Jackie’s parents divorced. Her other having difficulties making ends

meet, placed Jackie and her sister, Carol into the Torrington, Wyoming Children’s

Home. There wasn’t any welfare at that time and children were put into state

orphanages in order to provide for them. When she was two, her mother moved

to Denver, Colorado and Jackie and her sister went to the Denver Children’s

Orphanage. Her mother worked and visited the girls on her days off. William Krieg

was a security guard at the Orphanage and he and Jackie’s mother became sweet-

hearts and married. Jackie was nine and began her new life outside the orphanage.

Her stepfather, “Daddy Krieg” as Jackie lovingly called him, adopted Jackie and

her sister.

As a young teen, Jackie loved to dance and learned ballet at he Lillian Cushing

School of Dance. At the age of 16, Jackie was asked to join a Russian Dance Troup

and tour the world, but instead decided to become a wife and mother.

She was a Cosmotologist among her many talents. She received her Early

Childhood Certification from Denver University and taught preschool for five years.

When she received her Director’s endorsement she purchased Lakewood Preschool

and Kindergarten. She owned and operated that school for 10 years. She worked and

raised her children in Lakewood, Colorado.

Jackie moved to Alliance in the mid 80s and worked at KCOW radio for a few years

as “Jackie K” news reporter. She moved back to Colorado and then to Arizona

before retiring.

She lived in Hemingford for eight years and then moved to Alliance. She worked

side by side with her daughter Patty at Crystal Garden Gift Shop in Hemingford

and Alliance. Jackie was the “Greatest Sales Woman” and loved the customers

that came into the shop. When Patty opened Grandma’s Sweet Shop, you could

find Jackie once again behind the counter helping out.

Jackie started each day with the expression, “Oh Happy Day to you!” She was a

life-long seeker of God and tried with every breath to live as God wanted; to love

and forgive. She was extremely patriotic and loved her “Beloved America”. She

did not have many worldly possessions, what she possessed was a love of God,

her children, grandchildren, family, love of country and dear friends. She loved

bird watching, sunrises, sunsets, stargazing, flowers and children. Jackie will be

dearly missed by her family and friends.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Patty (Jimmy) Bell of Alliance and “special

daughter” Cindy McCoy of Arizona. She is also survived by her grandchildren:

Bob Overholt, Arizona; Raeann Brown, Colorado; Wendy Woods and Becky

Valdez, Iowa; Jesse Bell, Joshua Bell, Alliance, NE; Liberty (Jesse) Robbins,

Wyoming and “special granddaughter”, Nickki Juzenas, Bridgeport, NE.

Jackie was blessed with thirteen great grandchildren and three great great

grandchildren. She is also survived by sons-in-law, Benny and Joey Sanchez,

Colorado, niece, Diane Booth, Utah along with several other nieces, nephews

and cousins.

Jackie was always grateful for her friends and family. She was especially

grateful for her beloved life-long friend, Iris Linder and “Angel” friend

Karen Trussell.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, adopted father, William

Krieg, daughters, Linda and Sherrie Sanchez, son, Scott Foley, daughter-

in-law, Kitty McAnally and sister, Carol Horner.

As per Jackie’s wishes, cremation has taken place with no public service.

A private service will be held by her family at a later date.

Cards of condolences may be sent to the family at 313 Main Street,

Alliance, NE 69301. Donations may be given to Santa’s Helpers,

PO Box 121, Alliance, NE 69301.