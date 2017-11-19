Jackson Paces CSC Past Bellevue 64-54

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team held NAIA Division II’s fourth-ranked team to 14.3 percent shooting, and under 35 percent overall, as the Eagles got past the Bellevue Bruins 64-54 Saturday afternoon in their home Chicoine Center.

Jaisean Jackson led the team with 19 points and four assists, adding five rebounds and a steal.

“We made sure they didn’t take over on the offensive end,” said Jackson. “We contained the ball and rebounded. We were aggressive like always. I took what they gave me on our possessions. At the end of the day, we came out with the win. You do the little things, and that’s what wins games.”

Jackson was 7-of-14 from the field, and 5-for-7 from the foul line.

The Bruins were trying to establish a perimeter threat all afternoon, but found no consistency in their three-point shooting, thanks to the tight Chadron State defense. Bellevue went 5-for-35 from beyond the arc.

“Jaisean’s a kid that we’ve been challenging to be a better practice player,” said CSC Head Coach Houston Reed , “and he’s really accepted the challenge. You can see it on the floor. He’s really made some adjustments with how under control he’s played with the ball in his hands, the last couple of games.”

“Twenty-three [Bruin guard Jalen Hall] is a tall task,” said Reed. “He had 21 points, but we guarded him the right way and he was 1-of-10 from three. We took some charges. Some didn’t get called, but some did. Shane Paben’s a great coach. They really attacked us in the lane. Those last four or five defensive possessions, we were able to make some adjustments and come up with some stops.”

Besides Hall, no other Bruin player had more than six points in the game. Bellevue ran 13 players into the game at one point or another, while CSC used only eight.

Chadron State guard Darius Polley returned home last week to attend to a personal matter.

Junior guard Leigh Saffin was CSC’s most accurate shooter, hitting 4-of-6 overall and 3-of-5 from long range, including a dagger from the corner with 2:42 that stretched the Eagles’ lead to its largest to that point, at 59-49.

Michael Johnson led Chadron State with 10 rebounds. Bellevue’s outside shooting enabled them to record 13 offensive rebounds, however CSC led in defensive boards, 28 to 24.

Chadron State will go on the road to Montana State Billings, where they play Tuesday, November 21, at 7:30 p.m.