Jack Todd, 91

Jack V. Todd, 91, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Highland Park Care

Center in Alliance.

He was born May 5, 1927 in Seneca, SD to Harold O. and Laura Alice (Taylor)

Todd. Jack came to Alliance from Custer, SD in 1944.

He served in the U.S. Navy from June 12, 1945 to July 18, 1946.

On November 23, 1950 he was united in marriage to Berneice L. Christensen

at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hemingford.

From the early to mid-50’s, Jack worked for Virgil Boyd Co. In 1956, Jack

opened his own business, Todd’s Body & Frame Shop. In 1982 after graduating

from Kearney State, Jim Todd worked alongside his Dad, and in 1990 took over

the business upon Jack’s retirement.

In the early 60’s, Jack and Bernice purchased a small trailer at Lake Minatare,

which was the start of many years spending summer weekends skiing and boating

with family and friends. He enjoyed many hobbies, including elk hunting in the

Big Horn Mountains, bird hunting, woodworking, traveling in their motorhome,

and spending winters in Rockport, Texas. Many of his woodworking projects are

still in use in his children and grandchildren’s homes. Favorite memories of his

grandchildren include riding in the 1967 El Camino to the donut shop, spending

time at Lake Minatare, learning to ski, and driving the 1948 Willy’s Jeep.

After celebrating his 91st birthday, one of the last things he said was “I am so lucky,

I have the best family in the world.” Nobody enjoyed dancing more than Jack and

Berneice, and we all like to think they are dancing again to their song “Could I Have

This Dance (For The Rest of My Life)”.

Jack was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, American Legion, V.F.W., Eagles

Club, Elks Club and Rotary. During his career he was also an active member of the

Chamber of Commerce.

He is survived by his children, Janelle (Kenny) Kukuchka of Sheridan, WY, Susan

(Brad) Lanka of Ranchester, WY, Gretchen (Dick) Rischling of Grand Island, NE

and Jim Todd (Brenda Carlson) of Alliance, 11 Grandchildren and 14 great-grand-

children. He is also survived by his sister, Elloise Burke of Alliance and numerous

nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his grandson, Tony Rischling.

The family would like to thank Highland Park Care Center staff and the RWMC

Hospice/Alliance nurses Jan Bayne and Tracy Liming for their support and care.

Friends and family are welcome to share memories with the family on Friday, June 29

from 5-7 pm, at the Skyview Golf Course Clubhouse. Funeral services will be held on

Saturday, June 30 at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Alliance, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Regional West Medical Center/Alliance

Hospice, 3701 Avenue D, Suite 2204, Scottsbluff, NE, 69361; Holy Rosary Catholic

Church; or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home

in charge of arrangements.