IX Design Builders Alliance Chamber Spotlight Business Of The Month



According to the Alliance Chamber of Commerce, “IX Design Builders was started by an Alliance native, Ryan Reynolds in late 2009. Ryan always had a passion for construction and had the opportunity to learn the trade during the summers when he would return home from college. After completing his MBA at Chadron State College, Ryan once again found himself working in the construction trade and decided it was time to make IX Design Builders a reality.”

“The company had humble beginnings with just a 4 door car, a bucket full of hand tools and circular saw on hand. Hard work and dedication soon paid off as the company began to blossom and show promise. In 2015 the company moved into the old Keyes computer building across the street from Safeway. This expansion has helped the company offer more products and services in the community while also allowing for future opportunities to grow.

“Currently IX Design Builders offers a wide range of remodeling and new construction services. Most residential needs from foundation to finish have been successfully completed over the years and include but at not limited to new homes, all varieties of concrete (including decorative), custom wood working and cabinetry, granite counter tops, tile, doors, windows, and many more. Part of the Mission Statement for IX Design Builders is to always learn new things so that the company can offer the community the best craftsmanship available.”

“The team and IX Design Builders truly believe that Alliance is a wonderful place to have a business. The diverse community and the immense support that has been shown to the company have always a source of inspiration. IX Design would also like to thank the Alliance Chamber of Commerce for their diligence in unifying so many businesses and organizations so that we may all grow together.”