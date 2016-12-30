It’s Holiday Tournament Championship Friday in Chadron, Alliance and Sidney

Your latest update on area high school basketball holiday tournament action as games move along this week on courts Panhandle-wide!
Chadron Rotary Holiday Tournament – at Chadron State College
Thursday, December 29
Hemingford 56, Spearfish, SD 35 – Girls
Spearfish, SD 47, Hemingford 26 – Boys
Chadron 50, Valentine 21 – Girls
Chadron 54, Valentine 40 – Boys
Friday, December 30
10:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game – Spearfish vs. Valentine
11:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game – Hemingford vs. Valentine
1:00 – Girls Championship – Chadron vs. Hemingford
2:30 – Boys Championship – Chadron vs. Spearfish
Cabela’s Holiday Shootout – Sidney
Wednesday – December 28
GIRLS
Laramie 56, Gothenburg 24
Gering 55, Buffalo 44
Sidney 51, Torrington 21
Chase County 63, Cheyenne South 31
BOYS
Sidney 55, Torrington 43
Cheyenne South 61, Chase County 35
Gothenburg 58, Laramie 43
Gering 67, Buffalo 48
Thursday, December 29
Gering 43, Chase County 30 – Girls
Cheyenne South 47, Buffalo 45 – Girls
Gering 68, Cheyenne South 60 – Boys
Buffalo 67, Chase County 62 – Boys
Sidney 44, Laramie 42 Girls
Gothenburg 56, Torrington 51 – Girls
Gothenburg 59, Sidney 53 – Boys
Torrington 60, Laramie 59 – Boys
Friday, December 30
10:00 – Girls 7th Place Game – Buffalo vs. Torrington
1:30 – Girls 5th Place Game – Gothenburg vs. Cheyenne South
11:45 – Boys 7th Place Game – Laramie vs. Chase County
3:15 – Boys 5th Place Game – Torrington vs. Buffalo
10:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game – Laramie vs. Chase County
1:30 – Girls Championship – Sidney vs. Gering
11:45 – Boys 3rd Place Game – Sidney vs. Cheyenne South
3:15 – Boys Championship – Gothenburg vs. Gering
Alliance Holiday Tournament
Thursday, December 29
Mitchell 77, Gordon/Rushville 44 – Girls
Gordon/Rushville 77, Mitchell 58 – Boys
Alliance 60, Bridgeport 33 – Girls
Alliance 61, Bridgeport 18 – Boys
Friday, December 30
1:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game – Gordon/Rushville vs. Bridgeport
2:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game – Mitchell vs. Bridgeport
4:00 – Girls Championship – Alliance vs. Mitchell
5:30 – Boys Championship – Alliance vs. Gordon/Rushville