It’s Holiday Tournament Championship Friday in Chadron, Alliance and Sidney

Your latest update on area high school basketball holiday tournament action as games move along this week on courts Panhandle-wide!

Chadron Rotary Holiday Tournament – at Chadron State College

Thursday, December 29

Hemingford 56, Spearfish, SD 35 – Girls

Spearfish, SD 47, Hemingford 26 – Boys

Chadron 50, Valentine 21 – Girls

Chadron 54, Valentine 40 – Boys

Friday, December 30

10:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game – Spearfish vs. Valentine

11:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game – Hemingford vs. Valentine

1:00 – Girls Championship – Chadron vs. Hemingford

2:30 – Boys Championship – Chadron vs. Spearfish

Cabela’s Holiday Shootout – Sidney

Wednesday – December 28

GIRLS

Laramie 56, Gothenburg 24

Gering 55, Buffalo 44

Sidney 51, Torrington 21

Chase County 63, Cheyenne South 31

BOYS

Sidney 55, Torrington 43

Cheyenne South 61, Chase County 35

Gothenburg 58, Laramie 43

Gering 67, Buffalo 48

Thursday, December 29

Gering 43, Chase County 30 – Girls

Cheyenne South 47, Buffalo 45 – Girls

Gering 68, Cheyenne South 60 – Boys

Buffalo 67, Chase County 62 – Boys

Sidney 44, Laramie 42 Girls

Gothenburg 56, Torrington 51 – Girls

Gothenburg 59, Sidney 53 – Boys

Torrington 60, Laramie 59 – Boys

Friday, December 30

10:00 – Girls 7th Place Game – Buffalo vs. Torrington

1:30 – Girls 5th Place Game – Gothenburg vs. Cheyenne South

11:45 – Boys 7th Place Game – Laramie vs. Chase County

3:15 – Boys 5th Place Game – Torrington vs. Buffalo

10:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game – Laramie vs. Chase County

1:30 – Girls Championship – Sidney vs. Gering

11:45 – Boys 3rd Place Game – Sidney vs. Cheyenne South

3:15 – Boys Championship – Gothenburg vs. Gering

Alliance Holiday Tournament

Thursday, December 29

Mitchell 77, Gordon/Rushville 44 – Girls

Gordon/Rushville 77, Mitchell 58 – Boys

Alliance 60, Bridgeport 33 – Girls

Alliance 61, Bridgeport 18 – Boys

Friday, December 30

1:00 – Girls 3rd Place Game – Gordon/Rushville vs. Bridgeport

2:30 – Boys 3rd Place Game – Mitchell vs. Bridgeport

4:00 – Girls Championship – Alliance vs. Mitchell

5:30 – Boys Championship – Alliance vs. Gordon/Rushville