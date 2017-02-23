Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Girls Basketball District Championship Night Floats into Saturday Thanks to Massive Snowstorm: Game Capsules & Details

High School Girls Basketball District Championship Capsules

  • Winners earn automatic bid to State Tournament in Lincoln

B-6 

Sidney Lady Raiders (16-7) vs. Alliance Bulldogs  (12-10)

  • Saturday, February 25
  • Prairie View School, Ogallala,  6:00 MT
  • Sidney holds 3-0 record vs Alliance this season
  • Sidney playing for its 12th State berth in school history, first trip since 2014.
  • Alliance playing for its 13th trip to State and first since 2010.

 

C1-6 

Chase County Longhorns (17-7) vs. Mitchell Tigers (22-1)

  • Friday, February 24
  • Sidney High School, 7:30 MT
  • Mitchell seeking 21st straight victory
  • First meeting between the teams this season
  • Mitchell seeking 5th State appearance and back-to-back trips
  • Chase County seeking 3rd State appearance, first since 1984

 

C2-6

Hemingford Bobcats (20-5) vs. Cambridge Trojans (19-3)

  • Saturday, February 25
  • Creek Valley High School, Chappell, NE – 1:00 MT
  • First meeting between the teams this season
  • Hemingford seeking 2nd State appearance, back-to-back trips
  • Cambridge comes in on a seven game winning streak
  • Cambridge seeking 14th State trip in school history, back-to-back trips

 

D1-6

Morrill Lions (18-7) vs. Dundy County-Stratton (24-0)

  • Friday, February 24
  • Paxton High School, 7:00 MT
  • First meeting between the teams this season
  • Dundy County-Stratton has held teams under 20 points seven times
  • Morrill has lost to only two teams, Hemingford and Gordon/Rushville since December 17.
  • Morrill seeks first State trip since 2011, 3rd in school history.
  • Dundy County-Stratton seeks fourth straight trip to State, fourth in school history.  State runner-up in 2015.

 

D2-6

Potter-Dix Coyotes (19-3) vs. Sioux County Warriors (15-7)

  • Saturday, February 25
  • Gering High School, 2:00 MT
  • First meeting between the schools this season
  • Sioux County brings in an eight game winning streak
  • Potter-Dix has won seven straight and allowed held teams under 25 points in five of those games during the streak.
  • Sioux County seeks its 3rd State tournament appearance, first since 2008.
  • Potter-Dix seeks 4th State trip as consolidation, first since 1990.

(Stat Source: NSAA)