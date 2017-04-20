Irving John Stabnow, 92, died Friday, April 14, 2017, passing into glory on his birthday, at Highland Park Care Center.

He was born in Morton, MN on April 14, 1925 to John and Emma (Schmidt) Stabnow. He received most of his education in Faribault, MN and was drafted into the United States Navy in the 11th grade. Irving proudly served in the United States Navy as Radarman 3rd Class during WWII from July 23, 1943 to April 22, 1946. He married Kalomera Ballis on July 17, 1946 in Owatonna, MN. After returning from the service, he continued his education and eventually received a Master’s Degree in Industrial Arts from the University of Arizona.

In his early years, Irving was employed at the Minnesota School for the Deaf, serving as an industrial arts teacher, driver’s education teacher and football coach. He then became employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1962 and worked in Pine Ridge, SD, Eagle Butte, SD, Stewart, NV and then back to Pine Ridge. He retired to the Black Hills in 1988.

Irving and Kalomera settled in a cabin with acreage in Pringle, SD which they restored to rustic grandeur and where they enjoyed gardening and raising chickens and bees with their faithful German Shepherd companions. Irving was a master carpenter, blessing his family and close friends with a beautiful treasury of wood works, made with hands of love, to be cherished by the generations he leaves behind. He and Kalomera moved to Alliance in 2007.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Chris) Stabnow of Rapid City, SD, Liesa (Pat) Lynch of Chandler, AZ and Luke (Tammy) Stabnow of Alliance; daughter-in-law, Wendy Stabnow of Port Tobacco, MD; 13 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Matthew Stabnow in 1998, his brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Irene Gramse, and his sisters, Marcella (Stabnow) Lutes and Irvabelle (Stabnow) Bolin.

Memorial services will be held Friday, May 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Alliance Christian Church with Pastor Russell Saito officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alliance Christian Church.

