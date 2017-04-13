Ira “Ike” Farritor



Ira Julius "Ike" Farritor died April 9, 2017 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff, NE.

He was born in Anselmo, NE April 12, 1923 to Robert J and Emma (Knoell) Farritor. He graduated From Broken Bow High School in 1942. Ike was known for his work ethic and during his High School days worked with his dad in farming and ranching at the family homestead at New Helena, NE. His first hired job was at an automotive garage and as a drug store clerk in Broken Bow, NE.

In December of 1942 Ike enlisted into the Naval Air Corps Pilot Training program. Upon completion and termination of this program he was assigned to the USS Wedderburn with Halsey’s Task Force 38 with the Battleship Missouri Group during WWII in the Pacific Theatre as a Morse Code Radio Operator. He participated in the initial occupation of Honshu, Japan the 28th of August 1945. Ike was also present and observed the signing of the surrender of Japan at Tokyo Bay. He was honorably discharged on April 9, 1946. It can also be said that he was honorably discharged from his earthly life on April 9, 2017 at the age of 93 shortly before his 94th birthday.

In 1946 Ike hired out on the CB&Q /Burlington Northern Railroad. He retired from his much loved railroad job in 1987. During his railroad years he worked as a Maytag salesman and repairman in Grand Island, NE also sold LE &CMPA insurance for 20 years. He was owner and operator of Ike and Sons Storage in Alliance, NE.

He was married 65 years ago to Marie (Hrebec) Farritor and to this union had six children: Randy Farritor, Rhonda Haslow (Rich), Rick Farritor (Stephanie), Rod Farritor (Carolyn), Renee Kollars (Tim) all from Alliance, NE and Ryan Farritor (Carol) from Berea, NE; all who survive him. He is alsosurvived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, three first cousins: Chuck Farritor (Muriel) of Claremont, CA, Lenore Rourke from Tucson, Arizona, and John Farritor from San Diego and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ike was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance, NE also the Elks Club and the VFW.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and four sisters and their spouses: Bill (Margaret) Farritor, Margaret Patrick (Clifford), Art Farritor (Bernice), Anna Farritor, Morris Farritor (Glenda), Elenora Annable (Earl), Ed Farritor (Luella), Bob Farritor (Cottie), infant brothers Frank and John, Caroline Cook (Bud) and an infant granddaughter Marie Nichole Kollars.

The Rosary for Ike will be led by Fr. Timothy Stoner Monday, April 17th at 7:00 pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 18th at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary with Fr. Gerald Harr officiating. Burial and military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery followed by a lunch at the West Side Event Center, 2472 CR 62. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials will go to St. Agnes Academy Foundation in Alliance, NE and Western Nebraska Veterans

Home in Scottsbluff, NE. May God hold you in the palm of His hand.