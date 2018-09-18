Iowa State Big 12 champion golfer found dead on course, suspect charged with murder

The women’s golf team of Iowa State University has withdrawn from a tournament and returned to Ames following the death of a teammate, a champion player from Spain.

The Cyclones said on Tuesday that they pulled out of the East & West Match Play in Ann Arbor, Michigan to be with friends and family and to grieve the loss of Celia Barquin Arozamena.

The 22-year-old woman was found dead Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Officers determined she was also assaulted.

Twenty-two-year-old Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with first-degree murder.

Barquin was a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain. She won a Big 12 title this past season and played in the U.S. Women’s Open in early June, missing the cut.

Police were called to the golf course around 10:20 a.m. Monday after golfers found a golf bag with no one around it. Officers found a body some distance from the bag. Investigators have released no information on how Barquin Arozamena died or whether she knew Richards. Police said Richards has no known address.

Barquin Arozamena was the 2018 Big 12 champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. The university said she was finishing her civil engineering degree this semester after exhausting her eligibility at Iowa State in 2017-2018.

She was one of the most accomplished players in Cyclone golf history, the university said. In April, she became the second women’s golfer at Iowa State to earn medalist honors at a conference tournament when claiming the 2018 Big 12 Championship. She did it with a three-shot victory.

Barquin Arozamena, who was ranked No. 69 nationally by Golfweek, ended her career as a Cyclone with a fourth-straight NCAA Regional appearance and earned All-Big 12 Team honors for the third time — the second player in Iowa State’s history to do so.

She became the third Cyclone women’s golfer to compete in the U.S. Women’s Open Championship, the university said.