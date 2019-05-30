Investigators: 1 killed in early morning Hastings house fire

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in an early morning house fire in Hastings.



The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release that the fire was reported about 4:15 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the person killed was an occupant of the home. No other injuries were reported.

Officials have not released the person’s name pending notification of family members.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, Hastings police and the Adams County Attorney are investigating.