Interstate Project To Hamper Traffic In Far Western Nebraska

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — Work is scheduled to begin Monday and hamper traffic on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska’s Kimball County.

The Nebraska Roads Department says eastbound lanes will be removed and replaced east of Kimball to the Cheyenne County line. Exit 29 ramps at Dix will be replaced as well, forcing detours onto U.S. Highway 30 for eastbound motorists at I-80’s Exit 22 and for westbound travelers at Exit 38.

Interstate traffic in both directions will be shunted onto the westbound lanes starting May 1.

The work is set to be finished by Nov. 4.