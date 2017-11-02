Internal Review Finds No Compliance Wrongdoing in Husker Men’s Hoops Program

Nebraska is among the schools that have conducted internal reviews into their compliance operations in response to the federal investigation of malfeasance in men’s college basketball.

University spokeswoman Teresa Paulsen wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday that no violations were found.

The AP asked 84 major basketball schools about their response to the September arrests of 10 men, including a top Adidas executive and four assistant coaches, who were charged with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes’ choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents.

When asked on Sept. 28, Nebraska coach Tim Miles said his program had not done an internal review. He said Wednesday that the review began shortly after Sept. 28.