Inmates Killed In Nebraska Prison Revolt Identified, One from Scottsbluff



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified the two inmates killed in a riot at a Nebraska prison where a similar deadly incident occurred two years ago.

The state Department of Corrections said Friday that 39-year-old Damon Fitzgerald and 31-year-old Michael Galindo of Scottsbluff died in the Thursday revolt at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

No details have been released about how the inmates died or what led to the incident.

Some lawmakers are accusing prison officials of trying to downplay the incident at the prison, where two inmates were killed in a May 2015 revolt that caused millions of dollars in damage and demands for upgrades and better staffing.

Thursday’s riot involved about 40 inmates who refused to return to their cells. Galindo was serving 12 to 21 years on robbery and other charges. Fitzgerald was sentenced to hundreds of years in prison for crimes including sexual assault.