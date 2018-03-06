Inmates Involved In Monday’s Disturbance Facing Additional Charges

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “Sheriff’s Deputies have responded to three reports of staff assaults by inmates involved in last night’s disturbance.”

“We received two separate reports that inmate Julio Bernal, age 30, spit in the face of Corrections Officers.”

“The first incident took place on the evening of March 5 as officers were moving Bernal following the disturbance. Bernal reportedly spit in the face of an officer, and made threats to harm another officer.”

“The second incident took place shortly after 6 a.m. on March 6 as officers were moving Bernal to another location Bernal reportedly spit in the face of an officer.”

“The incidents involved two different officers.”

“We also responded to a report shortly after 7 a.m. that inmate Travis Michael Dean, age 30, threw urine on a Corrections Officer as the officer was retrieving a breakfast tray from his cell. “

Three separate officers were the victims in these instances. In each instance, Deputies filed additional charges against the inmates. Reports then go to the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office.

Assault with a bodily fluid against a public safety officer is a Class I Misdemeanor.