Inmate With Medical Problems Died At Hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has died at a hospital after suffering some sort of medical problem at the Lancaster County Jail in Lincoln.

First responders were called to the jail a little before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says the man was alone in his cell when he experienced a “medical crisis.” Bliemeister says the inmate died after being taken to a Lincoln hospital.

The chief says there’s no indication a crime was involved in the man’s death and says the man had a “complex medical history.”

The man’s name and other information about him haven’t been released. State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person dies in custody or while being arrested.