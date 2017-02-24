Inmate Sentenced After Escaping Lincoln Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from a Lincoln prison has been given 50 to 80 more years behind bars.

Thirty-seven-year-old Armon Dixon pleaded no contest to escape and assault charges Thursday.

Dixon was already serving 80 to 140 years and 70 to 120 years sentences for crimes he committed in 2009, including two-first degree sexual assaults.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller, agreed not to file any additional charges in connection to Dixon’s escape in exchange for the plea.

Miller says Dixon and 52-year-old inmate Timothy Clausen hid in the back of a laundry cart to escape last year.

Dixon was caught after assaulting two women in their apartment.

Clausen was caught in Omaha several days after his escape. He’s awaiting trial.