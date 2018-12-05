Inmate gets 6-9 more years for assaults during uprising

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man imprisoned for a 2016 Lincoln slaying has been given six to nine more years in prison.

Lancaster County District Court records say 27-year-old Matthew Pavey was sentenced Nov. 20 for his role in an April 2017 fire and disturbance at the Nebraska prisons’ Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. Pavey pleaded no contest to three counts of assault.



Pavey has been serving 75 years to life for the shooting death of James Carr, who was gunned down near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus in January 2016.

Three other inmates charged in the disturbance also have been sentenced.