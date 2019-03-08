Inmate gets 4-6 more years for attacking prison staffers 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A prison inmate has been given more time behind bars for attacking two prison employees nearly a year ago at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Lancaster County District Court records say 21-year-old Jordan Baker was sentenced Thursday to four to six years. He’d pleaded no contest to one assault charge after prosecutors dropped the second. The records don’t contain details about what happened.

Baker has been serving consecutive sentences of 10 to 20 years for assault and five to 10 years for using a weapon in a Lincoln County case. Court records say he used a kitchen knife in July 2013 to attack two staffers at Nebraska Youth Center in North Platte. He was 16 at the time.