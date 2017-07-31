Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Staff Member At Nebraska Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say an inmate punched and kicked one of their staff members in the face and then fled when other employees arrived to intervene.

Officials say the assault took place Monday in a dining hall at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. They say the staff member suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the injured staffer was punched in the face several times and fell to the group, at which time the inmate kicked the staff member. The inmate, who was not publicly identified, was restrained by other staff members shortly after the assault.

Prison officials say the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating and will provide details to a local prosecutor to see whether charges should be filed.