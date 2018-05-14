Indiana wins series, Huskers head into final weekend hoping to make Big Ten Tournament

Nebraska trailed Indiana 8-0 after the top of the fifth and had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but a flyout ended the game in an 8-6 loss to the Hoosiers at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers (23-26, 7-12 Big Ten) entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 8-5. Zac Repinski drew a leadoff walk before Mike Addante came in to pinch run for him. Addante advanced to second on a groundout. Alex Henwood singled to advance Addante to third with one out. After a flyout, Scott Schreiber hit an RBI single to score Addante and advance Henwood to second with two outs. Jesse Wilkening hit a fly ball to deep right field that was caught at the wall and ended the game.

Schreiber, who was one of six Huskers recognized for Senior Day before the game, led Nebraska’s offense with a 3-for-4 performance. He was one of five Huskers to produce multi-hit outings, along with Wilkening (2-for-6), Zac Luckey (2-for-3), Jaxon Hallmark (2-for-5) and Angelo Altavilla (2-for-5).

Senior Matt Warren went 2.1 innings in the start in his final home game at Nebraska. Andrew Abrahamowicz (1.2 innings), Nate Fisher (2.1) and Jake Hohensee (2.2) each made relief appearances for the Big Red. Hohensee, a senior, recorded six strikeouts an allowed only one hit, while holding the Hoosiers scoreless.

After a scoreless opening frame for both teams, Indiana scored two runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. Nebraska got on the board with one run in the bottom of the fifth. Schreiber drew a leadoff walk before Wilkening doubled to left field. Luckey’s RBI groundout brought in Schreiber.

NU continued to chip away with two runs in the sixth to make the score 8-3. Altavilla and Carter Cross each hit one-out singles before Mojo Hagge’s RBI single scored one run. After a wild pitch, Schreiber hit a sacrifice fly to add another run.

In the seventh, the Huskers added two runs to cut the deficit to 8-5. Luckey hit a leadoff single before Hallmark’s one-out single advanced him to second. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Altavilla drove in two runs with a single down the right field line. Both teams were held scoreless in the eighth inning.

The Huskers head to Illinois for their final three-game series of the regular season, starting on Thursday.